Largest cornhole competition lands in Ventura

Mina Wahab / KEYT
Published 12:21 pm

VENTURA, Calif. — The largest cornhole competition in the world has arrived at the Ventura Fairgrounds.

People from all over the country have traveled to the tournament to compete for the grand prize.

Roughly $400,000 in prizes will be dispersed throughout the weekend.

There will also be a vintage car show, in addition to dozens of vendors.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

