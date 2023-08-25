Largest cornhole competition lands in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. — The largest cornhole competition in the world has arrived at the Ventura Fairgrounds.

People from all over the country have traveled to the tournament to compete for the grand prize.

Roughly $400,000 in prizes will be dispersed throughout the weekend.

There will also be a vintage car show, in addition to dozens of vendors.

