Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
New
Published 12:30 pm

Ventura woman sentenced to over six years for human trafficking

Ventura County District Attorney's Office

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura woman on Tuesday was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison for human trafficking of a minor, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Alessandra Huber-Perez, 21, was contacted by law enforcement multiple times in 2021 while she was with an underage victim. Then, on May 15, 2021, Huber-Perez threatened the victim with a knife and reportedly prevented her from leaving a residence.

Huber-Perez was found with the victim again on June 18 when Ventura Police officers were conducting a traffic stop, according to Ventura County District Attorney's Office spokesman Joey Buttitta.

Officers searched their phones and found that Huber-Perez arranged commercial sex acts involving the victim, and cell phone records and further investigation showed that she was trafficking the underage victim, according to Buttitta.

She pleaded guilty to human trafficking of a minor, false imprisonment, and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor on Aug. 12, 2022. She was sentenced to six years and four months in state prison and will also have to register as a sex offender.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
ventura county
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content