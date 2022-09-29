Local service dogs to bring comfort to Las Vegas shooting survivors

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura courthouse facility dogs will be present in Las Vegas on Saturday to support families and survivors of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

Star and Comet, photographed below, will work as a special type of victim advocate for the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, according to Joey Buttitta, public information officer for the DA's office.

Buttitta said they will provide comfort to crime victims at observances taking place to honor and remember the 58 lives taken.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, survivors and community members will gather from 7:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas.

The county mentioned the dogs will end the day at 9:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Healing Garden for the Reading of the Names ceremony.

For details on all memorial events and exhibits, you can visit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at www.vegasstrongrc.org.