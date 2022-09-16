Skip to Content
Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries

Ventura Police Department

VENTURA, Calif. – A small single-engine airplane crashed on a beach in Ventura on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Dispatch received reports of the crash near Marina Point in Ventura around 4:40 p.m., according to emergency response logs. It appeared that the plane made an emergency landing on the beach.

There were three people aboard the plane, but all were off the aircraft and uninjured when emergency personnel responded to the scene.

There may have been some fuel leaking, but the plane did not combust, according to the Ventura Police Department.

It was confirmed by Ventura Fire Department later that the crash was due to engine problems.

The plane was traveling from Carpinteria to its destination in Ojai when it began losing altitude causing an emergency landing on Pierpont Beach.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

