Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – A semi-truck carrying 70,000 pounds of produce partially drove off and overturned on Highway 101 south of California Street in Ventura early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck was driving along southbound Highway 101 in Ventura around 3:30 a.m. when it veered off the road. The truck overturned on the side of the road, according to the CHP.

The initial accident was blocking both lanes of the highway, but lanes were reopened around 9:20 a.m., according to the CHP.

The driver was able to escape with minor injuries, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to CHP Officer Orozco.

There was no additional information available at the time.