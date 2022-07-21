Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to restrict gun sales at Ventura County Fairground

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a bill that restricts gun sales at Ventura County Fairground.

The bill was authored by local state Assemblyman Steve Bennett and state Senator Monique Limón and builds off of efforts in other counties to restrict gun sales.

“Unfortunately, the United States experiences far more gun violence per person than virtually every other modern industrialized country in the world,” said Bennett.

“And what accounts for this? The United States has one of the most pervasive gun cultures in the world supported by a powerful gun lobby. Gun shows at the Fairgrounds enhance this and it is time for each of us to play a role in changing this culture.”

A report published by UC Davis found that gun shows are a source for illegally-trafficked firearms, according to Bennett's office.

“State property does not need to be in the business of facilitating the sale of firearms,” Limón said. “This legislation is an important step forward to enhance gun safety and reflects the direction that our local communities have asked the state to take on.”