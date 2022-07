Dallas Cowboys returning to Oxnard for annual Training Camp

OXNARD, Calif. - America's Team is coming back to the Oxnard for its 2022 Training Camp ahead of the NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys have called Oxnard's Riverridge field complex their home away from Texas since 2001.

Training Camp begins July 27 through August 10. Admission is free. Parking for cars/trucks is $20.

On July 28, Visit Oxnard will host the first-ever Oxnard Fan Night at the Collection at Riverpark. The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and Cowboys mascot Rowdy! will be there to entertain and meet fans. The night kicks off at 5 p.m. hosted by freestyle rap artist ZEALE.

2022 Dallas Cowboys Oxnard Training Camp Schedule

Pacific Coast Time (July 27-August 10 in Oxnard)