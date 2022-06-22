Ventura County Fire crews battle multiple small fires caused by lightning Wednesday morning

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Fire crews were kept busy battling multiple small brush fires ignited by lightning on Wednesday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

A fire on Boosey Road in Santa Paula ignited at 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, and another fire on Grand Avenue in Fillmore started just after 8 a.m., according to incident response pages. Both of the fires are just east of Santa Barbara County.

Both of the fires were less than a half-acre and were reported out by 10:45 a.m., according to the department.