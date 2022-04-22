Skip to Content
School bus carrying 12 in Santa Paula rolled off road, three transported to hospital

Ventura County Fire Department

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A school bus carrying 12 passengers rolled over the road and into a ditch in Santa Paula Friday afternoon, leaving three people with minor injuries, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Ventura County firefighters responded to the accident on South Mountain Road near the intersection of Glannville Road just after 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the fire department and incident response pages.

The bus was reportedly on its side off the road, carrying nine student-athletes, a coach, and the driver, a Ventura County Fire spokesman said.

The driver and two athletes were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and all the athletes have been reunited with their parents, according to the fire department.

