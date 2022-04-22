UPDATE: All lanes reopen after fatality crash on 101 in Oxnard

UPDATE 7:10 A.M. -- All lanes of Highway 101 have reopened after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Oxnard Friday morning. As of 7 a.m. the northbound lanes reopened to traffic, according to the CHP.

OXNARD, Calif. - A fatality accident on Highway 101 in Oxnard is under investigation Friday morning.

It was reported by the California Highway Patrol around 4:45 a.m. at the South Rose Avenue exit. The vehicle may have been swerving to avoid debris in the roadway, according to the CHP. Northbound lanes were closed just after 5 a.m. for a short time to tend to the accident victim and clear debris from the roadway.

The coroner was called to the scene. No information on the victim has been released.

One lane reopened at 6 a.m. but the number two and three lanes remain closed at Rice Avenue. There is no estimated time for a full reopening of the highway.