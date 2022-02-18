Oxnard man charged with murder for 2021 fatal stabbing

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard Police officers on Thursday arrested a 36-year-old male suspect who was wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in August 2021.

On Friday, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Edgar Mendoza, 36, has been charged with the murder of Jorge Hernandez Maldonado, 32 of Oxnard.

The DA's Office said that the complaint charge includes the special allegation that Mendoza personally used a knife in the commission of the crime.

Maldonado was fatally stabbed at Del Sol Park on Aug. 15, 2021 after having been involved in an altercation with Mendoza, according to Sgt. Edgar Fernandez.

Maldonado died two days after the stabbing occurred, Fernandez said.

Investigators learned that Mendoza had fled to Merced County after the homicide, and with the assistance of the Merced County Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team, Oxnard investigators narrowed the search for the suspect.

Investigators received information that Mendoza had returned to Oxnard, and a new search began, Fernandez said.

After a months-long investigation, Mendoza was located, arrested around 10 p.m. on Thursday, and taken into custody.

On Friday, Mendoza appeared in Ventura County Superior Court for arraignment and pled not guilty to the charges , according to the DA's Office.

The case was extended to February 22, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 13 for a bail review hearing.

Mendoza is currently in custody with no bail set, according to the DA's Office.