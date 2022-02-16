Ventura County Public Health reports 583 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths since Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura County Public Health Department on Wednesday reported 583 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths since Monday.

The people who died were between the ages of 56 and 97, according to public health officials.

There were 115 county residents hospitalized on Wednesday, including 18 in intensive-care units.

The county's two county-run COVID-19 test sites in Oxnard and Moorpark will close on Feb. 20 due to a decrease in demand for testing, according to the department.

