Whales are migrating past Ventura coast. If you’re lucky, you might see them
VENTURA, Calif. -- Whales are migrating down our coast this month!
From roughly mid-December through mid-April, pacific gray whales migrate through Ventura’s waters, swimming down from Alaska on their way to Baja California.
From mid-February through May, the whales migrate north to Alaska again.
While it's a rare sight to see - you might get lucky and catch a glimpse of the magnificent Pacific Gray Whales.
Meanwhile, over 28 species of other whales and dolphins inhabit the waters of the Santa Barbara channel.
