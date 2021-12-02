Hello Kitty-themed food truck makes its way to Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Sanrio Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Oxnard on December 4.

The themed food truck will be stopping in Oxnard as part of their 2021 West Coast Tour.

The truck will be at The Collection at RiverPark located at 2751 Park View Ct, Oxnard on December 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The truck has been doing a tour across the U.S. bringing Hello Kitty-themed treats and drinks to each town they stop in.

The truck will also have limited-edition merchandise including a Pink Hello Kitty t-shirt, a stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, Madeleine Cookie Sets, Enamel Pin Sets and other best selling items.

The food truck will continue its tour to Long Beach on December 11.

The food truck made its debut back in October 2014.

Since then it has traveled all across the country to more than 100 cities on both coasts.

For more on the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, click here.