Ventura Harvest Festival returns to fairgrounds after COVID year off

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Local artists are putting the last-minute touches on their works to showcase October 1-3 when the 49th annual Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show welcomes back attendees to the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Family-owned and operated, the beloved tradition returns with local artisans among the nation’s finest artists and crafters eager to showcase their newest creations for a one-of-kind shopping experience unlike any other.

Following state Covid protocols and safety guidelines, the Festival offers a safe, full day of fun for all ages with more than 24,000 handmade creations from exhibitors, with specialty foods, strolling performers, a Kidszone, demonstrations, contests, and more.

Giving back to the community, patrons who bring non-perishables for donation to Project Understanding will receive $2 off admission. Kids 12 and under are free, and tickets are good for the entire weekend.