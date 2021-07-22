Ventura’s Mound Elementary School damaged by overnight fire

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A fire at Mound Elementary School in Ventura is being called "suspicious in nature" by the Ventura City Fire Department.





Fire at Mound Elementary School damages classrooms. (Photos: Ventura City Fire)

One classroom at the rear of the school had major damage Thursday morning. Firefighters arrived around 2:39 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. Crews were able to protect adjoining classrooms from the flames, but two additional classrooms did suffer heavy smoke damage.

More than two dozen firefighters worked to put out the fire and had it extinguished 40 minutes after the initial 911 call, according to Ventura City Fire.

No injuries were reported. And the cause is under investigation.