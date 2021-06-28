Police: Oxnard gang member arrested for illegal firearm, narcotic possession

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was arrested for illegal firearm, narcotic possession and sales on Friday.

Police say the suspect is a documented gang member and was recently released from prison.

On Friday, Ventura County Post Release Offender Supervision Unit, or PROS, contacted a Post Release Offender 25-year-old Oxnard man, who was said to be violating the terms of his probation.

The Ventura County Post Release Offender Supervision Unit is comprised of Deputy Probation Officers from the Ventura County Probation Agency, a Ventura Police Department Officer, a Simi Valley Police Department Officer, and a Deputy Sheriff with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The PROS unit contacted him at his appointment at the Ventura County Probation office.

Officials say that he was attempting to conceal his residence in order to avoid regular compliance checks.

Members of the PROS Unit and Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit detectives were able to identify Garcia's true residence that is located on the 110- block of South Oxnard Boulevard in Oxnard.

He was detained during his appointment at the Ventura County Probation office.

PROS officers made a compliance check at his actual residence. During their search, officers found six pounds of methamphetamine, over one pound of fentanyl, heroin and evidence of narcotic sales.

Officers also located two unregistered firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms was identified as a ghost gun, which lacks a commercial serial number, making it untraceable and allows the user to avoid background checks from the Department of Justice.

Police say the suspect has an extensive criminal history that does not allow him to own or possess any firearms of ammunition.

The suspect was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.