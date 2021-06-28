Car rollover closes northbound Hwy 101 at Seacliff, traffic at a standstill

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A rolled over car has closed down the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Seacliff, just outside Ventura.

The accident is in an area under construction by Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol says the two remaining lanes are closed while emergency crews respond to the crash site. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. and involved one vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were reported outside of the wreckage and standing in the shoulder. CHP reports they have minor injuries.

Northbound traffic is backed up going all the way back towards Highway 33.

This is a developing story and updates will be made when available.