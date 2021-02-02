Skip to Content
Ventura County
Published 12:38 pm

Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Oxnard

Oxnard, Calif. -- Multiple agencies responded to a fatal bike crash on Tuesday morning in Oxnard.

On Tuesday at around 8:15 a.m., Oxnard City Fire, Oxnard Police and Ventura CHP responded to reports of a car crash on northbound Highway 1 south of 5th Street in Oxnard.

The agencies arrived on scene and found that it was between a car versus a bike crash.

Paramedics then arrived and pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

Julia Nguyen

