New drive-thru COVID testing site opens Friday in Camarillo

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. - A new two-lane drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open in Camarillo starting Friday.

It will be at Freedom Park, which is located at 515 Eubanks Street. The testing site will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pre-registration for testing will be available to expedite the process.

Those who wish to be tested are encouraged to pre-register, up to two days in advance, by visiting vccovid.com.

If you are unable to pre-register, you will have the option to register on site.

Ventura County is everyone to test if you are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or has been exposed.

To learn more about other locations, dates and times, visit venturacountyrecovers.org.