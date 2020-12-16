Multiple agencies arrest two Oxnard residents for drug sales

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Multiple agencies arrested two Oxnard residents involved in drug sales on Tuesday morning in Oxnard.

On Tuesday at around 7 a.m., the Oxnard Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and the Oxnard Swat Team served a search warrant in the 2200 block of North H Street in Oxnard.

The warrant was for an Oxnard woman on suspicion of the sale of methamphetamine.

The SWAT team made contact with the residents and ordered them out of the home.

During their search, one of the residents, an Oxnard man, locked himself in a bedroom. Police say he was destroying evidence.

The SWAT officers used powdered irritants to prevent him from destroying the evidence and surrounded the man without further problems.

The woman was contacted and detained at the home.

During their investigation, detectives found methamphetamine along with other evidence of street sales of narcotics.

Detectives also found a shot gun along with several rounds of ammunition.

The woman was also found to be in possession of several credit cards belonging to different people.

The Oxnard woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of a gun with drugs and identity theft.

The Oxnard man was arrested for resisting or delaying arrest, destruction of evident and gun violations.