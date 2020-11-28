Woman dies after being found floating in Channel Islands Harbor

Ventura County

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR, Calif. - A woman passed away suddenly after being found floating in the Channel Islands Harbor Saturday morning.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies said the woman was spotted unconscious and floating in the water by Harbor Patrol around 11 a.m.

Crews responded and pulled the woman out of the water before performing CPR and transporting her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sadly, the woman ultimately passed away later in the day.

Deputies said her death does not appear to involve foul play as there is no evidence of trauma. The woman was found floating by herself.

Her death is still being investigated by the Ventura County Medical Examiner.