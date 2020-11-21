Hip Hop Mindset holding Thanksgiving Food Drive in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Hip Hop Mindset is holding a Thanksgiving Food Drive with help from local rap star Anderson Paak this Sunday.

Organizers are asking the public to come out to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center to donate non-perishable food.

Donations needed include cans of vegetables, cans of soup, cranberry sauce, pies, box of mashed potatoes mix, gravy mix, rolls, etc.

The food will be collected 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Food boxes will be delivered to families in need in the Rio, Oxnard, and Hueneme School Districts.

“Our goal is to collect 120 boxes so we can feed 120 families, and Anderson is donating all the turkeys. So we are going to be handing everything out on Monday evening.," said Will Venegas from Hip Hop Mindset.

