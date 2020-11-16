Restaurant owners worry as Ventura County moves back to state’s most restrictive tier

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- For several weeks, restaurants were allowed to operate at 25% capacity inside but that's ending after the state announced Monday the county was one of several dozen moving back to the most restrictive purple tier of California's reopening plan.

“It is going to be very difficult for our business and a lot of other restaurants," said Alessandro Tromba, Owner Immigrant Son Caffe.

Ventura County restaurant owners started welcoming customers back indoors in late October. Now, outdoor dining will be the only option until cases go down.



“I think it’s going to be difficult. I think it’s going to be really trying, and hopefully we get some good support from the public," said Tromba

“Community members have taken action. Our average number of tests per day per 100,000 population was in the 200s and has increased to the 400s this past week. This hard work from the community allowed for the State to provide the County with an adjustment factor downward. However, because our case rate was at 12 the week ending November 7th, even with the large adjustment factor, we were not able to get under the required metric of 7 or less,” said Mike Powers, County Executive Officer.

The following sectors are permitted for OUTDOOR operations only until further notice. These sectors must still maintain mitigation measures (social distancing, face covering, and sanitization):

Cardrooms, satellite wagering

Family Entertainment Centers (e.g. bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, kart racing, and arcades)

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Movie theaters

Museums, zoos, aquariums

Places of worship

Playgrounds and recreational facilities

Restaurants

Wineries

Bars, pubs, brewpubs and breweries may operate outdoors if they are offering sit-down, outdoor meals. Outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy, or other shelter if no more than one side is closed.

In alignment with Purple Tier 1, the following sectors are open for INDOOR operations. These sectors must still maintain mitigation measures (social distancing, face covering, and sanitization) and specific modifications in parenthesis below: