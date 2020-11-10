Ventura County Board of Supervisors approve racism resolution

Ventura County

VENTURA- Calif.- The Ventura County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis on Tuesday.

Over this past year, the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others have caused many people to unite in efforts to raise awareness and push for meaningful action that will lead to equitable treatment among all communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought into sharp focus systemic institutional and structural racism that inequitably impacts Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

The resolution discusses working collaboratively with community stakeholders, law and justice agencies, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force, health care professionals, and others to address public concerns, review practices and effective allocation of resource

To read the entire statement by the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, click here. https://keyt.b-cdn.net/2020/11/racism-declared-crisis-in-ventura-county.pdf