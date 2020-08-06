Plane lands without landing gear at Camarillo Airport

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County Fire responded to reports of a plane down at the Camarillo airport Thursday afternoon.

The call went out around 2:56 p.m.

Upon arriving at the airport, firefighters found a plane that had landed on its belly but was still fully intact.

Officials said there were three people on board the plane when it crashed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

During their investigation, fire officials discovered that the plane's landing gear had malfunctioned causing the gear to remain in the up position while the plane made contact with the ground.

County Fire helped airport security raise the plane back onto its wheels and move it to the hangar.

The crash did not spark any fires.