Ventura man arrested on suspicion of illegal drug sales

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested a man on suspicion of selling illegal drugs on Tuesday afternoon.

Ventura police arrested William Clay, 63, from Ventura for possession of a controlled substance for sales.

On Tuesday at around 3 p.m., Ventura police located and detained Clay after several months of their investigation. They then served a warrant at his home on the 300 block of Leighton in Ventura.

During the search of his home, Special Crimes Unit detectives found a large quantity of methamphetamine and large amounts of money.

Clay was transported and booked at Ventura County Jail.

A search of the Ventura County Superior Court shows that Clay has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.