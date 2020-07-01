Ventura Police arrest man on suspicion of hit-and-run, carjacking

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura Police arrested one man involved in a hit-an-run and carjacking incident in Ventura on Tuesday.

Police arrested Gerd Pineda, 20, for traffic pursuit, carjacking and hit-and-run.

On Tuesday at around 4:25 p.m., Ventura police officers responded to reports of a car jacking on the 5700 block of Telephone Road in Ventura.

The victim was sitting in her car when the suspect, later identified as Pineda, approached her and pulled her out of her car.

Police say Pineda there the victim to the ground and took the keys to her car.

Pineda was then said to have fled the area in the stolen car, running over the victim's foot in the process.

The woman suffered minor injuries from that incident.

At around 11:45 p.m., California Highway Patrol stopped the stolen car in Oxnard after a traffic pursuit that began in Los Angeles County.

Pineda, the driver in the stolen car, was then taken into custody by CHP officers.

The stolen car was returned to the victim.

Officers and Pineda were not injured through the incident.



