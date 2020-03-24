Ventura County Foundation encourages residents to donate protective equipment

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Community Foundation is encouraging the public to donate equipment to assist health care providers, health facilities and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are asking for unused personal protective equipment.

Ventura County Community Foundation CEO Mike Powers says due to the increasing demands of the health care system, it is contributing to shortages in personal protective supplies.

Powers expressed how donations will make a difference in keeping the momentum going.

They are requesting the following items:

Surgical masks

N95 masks

Procedure masks

Isolation gowns

Medical goggles

Dacron culture swabs

Tyvek suits

All the supplies collected from donations will be distributed to local hospitals, first responders and essential medical facilities.

Assemblymember Jacqui Orwin's office and the Ventura County Community Foundation will be drop-off locations for the Ventura County Office of Emergency Services.

Assemblymember Irwin says her office is completely focused and determined to do all they can to support medical professionals as they fight this virus.

The following drop-off locations will be:

VCCF: 4001 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Camarillo

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin Office: 2301 East Daily Drive, Suite 200, Camarillo

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin Office: 230 West 7th Street, Suite B, Oxnard

Drop-off times will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Ventura County Community Foundation was established in 1987.

The non-profit specializes in connecting philanthropic resources with community needs for the benefit of all.

For more on the organization, click here.

For questions about donations and needed supplies, email ashley.bautista@venture.org.