Ventura County football coach locked down in Italy

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura County resident who is coaching American Football in Milan has been on lockdown for the last 11 days.

Italy’s Prime Minister says their lockdown will be extended after the death toll took a spike.

“There is nobody out in the streets,” said George Contreras, a resident of Ventura County since the 1970s. “It’s a ghost town.”

Italy is on day 11 of lockdown as the coronavirus continues to spread around the country. Among those staying inside is Ventura County resident George Contreras who is in Milan coaching an American football team.

“Unfortunately, Milan is the center of the whole problem in Italy so we got hit hard and quickly,” said Contreras.

The former Rio Mesa teacher and football coach arrived in Italy on January 10. Shortly after, the country was hit hard with the coronavirus and the lockdown went into effect before he could return home to Camarillo.

“The rules are pretty simple,” said Contreras. “We are to stay home unless we need to go out for something we need like the grocery store or pharmacy. If we do that we have a form we have to fill out."

The football coach says he doesn’t know anyone who has been affected by the virus and says people here are obeying the rules and staying home.

“I am really proud of Italians and how reasonable they are,” said Contreras. “We have plenty of toilet paper, and our markets have been fully stocked."

Most public health experts believe the U.S. is about two weeks behind Italy’s coronavirus numbers. Contreras urges Americans to pay attention.

“I do not think they are taking it seriously enough,” said Contreras. “In my opinion, this thing where California does this and New York does that, it has to be a unified decision. And it can not just be suggested.”

His advice is clear: Take note on what is happening in Italy.

“See what we are doing here,” said Contreras. “If your government doesn’t lock you down, lock yourself down. You do not have to wait for them to say that.”