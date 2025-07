ORCUTT, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department took two people to Marian Regional Medical Center after a rollover crash in Orcutt, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both patients were the only people in their cars and suffered moderate injuries after one car landed on its roof, according to the SBCFD.

The crash happened on Clark at Orcutt Road and the rollover required extrication for one patient detailed the SBCFD.