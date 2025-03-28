Motorcyclist dies Friday after car crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Friday just after 5:00 p.m. after a car crashed into him at the 1900 block of South College Drive in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The car exited its parking lot of 615 East Betteravia in front of the motorcyclist, where he fell off and later died from his injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center, detailed the SMPD.

The female car driver also had non-threatening injuries from the crash and investigators are still looking into alcohol or drugs as potential causes, according to the SMPD.

The motorcyclist's identity is being withheld until family are notified and this case remains under investigation, detailed the SMPD.

Those with information about the crash or witnesses to it are asked to contact the following number.