Train crash with tractor trailer in Oxnard leaves woman in critical condtion Tuesday night

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department officers and other first responders helped a woman in critical condition to the hospital after a train and a tractor trailer collided at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the OPD.

The woman in critical condition was at a nearby food vendor when debris from the crash caused her head injury, according to the OPD.

The Metrolink train carried 13 passengers, two of whom complained of pain, after hitting the trailer of a tractor trailer when the train crossed Rice Ave. and Fifth Street, according to the OPD.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the OPD.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information area asked to call the OPD.