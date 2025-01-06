Skip to Content
Camarillo man suffers major injuries from car crash Sunday afternoon

today at 4:08 pm
Published 4:46 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A Camarillo man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a car crash on Central Ave. just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 101, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

One of the cars, a white Lexus sedan, was speeding south on the road and may have been traveling with another blue sedan before the crash, detailed the VCSO.

The Camarillo Traffic Bureau is still investigating the crash, and anyone with information is asked to contact an investigator here.

Caleb Nguyen

