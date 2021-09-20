Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Highway 1 near Port Hueneme

Traffic

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man was reportedly struck and killed by a car while standing on Highway 1 near Port Hueneme late Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:16 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.

Officers said a 31-year-old Oxnard man was driving a black 2011 Honda Accord in the number one (or fast) lane of the highway, north of Wood Road.

At the same time, a 43-year-old man was reportedly standing in the number one lane also north of Wood Road for unknown reasons.

When the Honda reached the area, it ended up crashing into the pedestrian, causing him to be thrown into the number two lane.

Officers said the pedestrian was seriously injured and ultimately died from his wounds. His name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.

Officers shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 1 in the immediate area for about two-and-a-half hours while they investigated the incident.

All lanes were reopened by 2 a.m.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed it or has any information relating to the collision is urged to contact the Ventura Area CHP office at 805-662-2640.