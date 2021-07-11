Skip to Content
Two injured after SUV rolls into drainage culvert south of Sisquoc

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after an SUV rollover crash south of Sisquoc.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews said the crash happened around 10:44 p.m. at Palmer Road and Cat Canyon Road.

They said one man and one woman suffered moderate injuries after their Toyota SUV rolled into a drainage culvert.

Both individuals were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

