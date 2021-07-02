Highway 166 reopens east of Santa Maria after crash injures 3

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 5 announced the closure of Highway 166 east of Santa Maria Friday morning after two vehicles were involved in a major crash.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on the 166 at Tepusquet Road.

California Highway Patrol reported the two cars were involved in a head-on collision. Firefighters said two people were seriously injured and one person sustained moderate injuries. CHP Copter H-70 was dispatched to the scene while crews extricated the victims from the vehicles.

County Fire said one person was transported to the hospital by air and two were transported by ground ambulance.

Both lanes of Hwy 166 were blocked at Tepusquet about 15 miles east of Highway 101. The highway was reopened around 10:57 a.m.

Drivers in the area were advised to take Highway 58 or Highway 46 as an alternate route from the coast to the valley.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

sm city and sb county responded to crash. county fire sent 2 engines, sm city 1 engine. calstar unable to respond due to weather, so chp h70 responded with county fire paramedics on board. first arriving engine found crash 3 patients. 2 crit, 1 mod. heavy extrication required to free from vehicle. all threet transported. crews still on scene cleaning area and assisting chp. cause is invsetigation.