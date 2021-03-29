Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 4:00 pm

Two injured in motorcycle crash on HWY 46 south of Paso Robles

motocycle crash hwy 46 gahan place 032921 1
CAL FIRE
motocycle crash hwy 46 gahan place 032921 2
CAL FIRE

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Two riders suffered minor injuries after a motorcycle crash south of Paso Robles on Monday.

The motorcycle went down around 3 p.m. on Highway 46 at Gahan Place.

No highway lanes are blocked at this time, however, crews are asking drivers to use caution in the area.

Check back for updates.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content