Two injured in motorcycle crash on HWY 46 south of Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Two riders suffered minor injuries after a motorcycle crash south of Paso Robles on Monday.

The motorcycle went down around 3 p.m. on Highway 46 at Gahan Place.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: HWY 46 W x Gahan Pl. Motorcycle down, two passengers with minor injuries. Use caution while driving in the area. #CountyofSlo #PasoRobles pic.twitter.com/SanqlGJEuV — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 29, 2021

No highway lanes are blocked at this time, however, crews are asking drivers to use caution in the area.

