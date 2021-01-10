Skip to Content
Plane makes emergency landing on Oxnard road

plane emergency landing in oxnard fifth street 1
Oxnard Police Department
plane emergency landing in oxnard fifth street 2
Oxnard Police Department

OXNARD, Calif. - A small plane made an emergency landing on an Oxnard road Sunday morning after experiencing engine failure mid-flight.

Oxnard police said the plane took off out of Oxnard Airport early in the morning but turned around after the pilot suspected there was a mechanical issue.

Before the plane could make it back to the airport runway, its engine began to fail. The pilot then made a safe emergency landing on Fifth Street west of Victoria Avenue around 7:16 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the plane was ultimately towed back to the airport.

Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12.

