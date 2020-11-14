Motorcyclist hospitalized for critical injuries after crash in Goleta

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - A motorcyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after sustaining serious injuries during a crash in Goleta early Saturday morning.

The crash was called in around 1:56 a.m. in the area of Hollister Avenue and Robin Hill Road.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.