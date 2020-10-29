Jackknifed semi slows traffic on HWY 101 in Carpinteria

Traffic

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - One lane of Highway 101 is closed in Carpinteria Thursday evening after a semi-truck jackknifed off the northbound side.

The crash happened around 7:28 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said the semi jackknifed next to the slow lane just before the Santa Monica Road offramp.

It appears the truck drove off the righthand side of the road into some bushes before becoming stuck.

The driver of the semi reportedly exited the vehicle on their own and told officers they were not injured. Medics were called to the scene anyway as a precaution.

Per Caltrans, the slow lane was closed at Santa Monica Road around 7:40 p.m., leaving one lane open to traffic. It is unclear how long the closure will be in place.

Construction is also taking place on the southbound side of the freeway.

Drivers are warned traffic may be slow in the area.