Oxnard man seriously injured after train crashes into truck

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man sustained serious injuries after his truck became stuck on a railroad track while a Metrolink train was incoming Friday night.

Oxnard police received reports of a traffic collision involving a train around 8:31 p.m. at Del Norte Boulevard and Fifth Street.

After investigating, officers determined that a 55-year-old man from Oxnard was driving his Chevy S-10 pickup truck southbound on Del Norte Boulevard.

Police said the man drove onto the railroad grade crossing located north of Fifth Street and turned right, driving westbound onto the tracks where his vehicle became stuck.

Shortly after, a westbound Metrolink train began approaching the intersection. Police said the train tried to stop, but was unable to, crashing directly into the man's truck.

The 55-year-old was immediately transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he was listed as being in stable condition, despite serious injuries.

Officers said none of the passengers on the Metrolink train were injured.

After the investigation was complete, the train continued on to the Oxnard Transit Center.

Police said it is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were involved in the crash. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact Senior Officer Paul Knapp at (805) 385-7750 or by emailing paul.knapp@oxnardpd.org.