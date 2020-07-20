Santa Barbara motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 33

Traffic

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was killed while traveling on Highway 33 Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. California Highway Patrol in the Ventura area responded to the scene and found three motorcycles and one vehicle involved in the incident. It was determined that the crash resulted in one fatality.

The driver of a 2015 white Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 39-year-old San Francisco man, was driving a 2015 Jeep within the lane of southbound Highway 33. 42-year-old Daniel Figueroa of Santa Barbara was riding a 2016 Ducati motorcycle and also traveling southbound. The Jeep and Ducati collided, killing Figueroa.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Two other motorcyclists were also injured. A 26-year-old Santa Barbara man and a 31-year-old Ventura man were traveling southbound on Highway 33 directly behind Figueroa. Officials said they both took evasive action to avoid the crash, causing them to be ejected from their motorcycles.

The two men were transported to Ventura County Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Highway 33 was closed at the location of the crash for approximately four hours while CHP conducted an investigation.

This crash is still under investigation by Ventura CHP. If anyone witnessed the crash or has information regarding the crash, please call 805-662-2640.