Santa Maria man dies in head-on motorcycle crash near Arroyo Grande

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol reported that one man sustained fatal injuries during a head-on collision on Los Berros Road near Arroyo Grande.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Friday east of Century Lane.

CHP officers said that a 31-year-old Santa Maria resident was riding a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Los Berros at an unknown speed when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and crossed the solid double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

The motorcyclist collided head-on with a Ford F-150 that was traveling east on Los Berros. He died at the scene. Offices have not yet released his identity.

CHP said the investigation is still ongoing. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The driver of the Ford did not sustain any injuries in the collision.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they are urged to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo Area Office at (805) 594-8700.