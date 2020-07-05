1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 101 near Atascadero

Traffic

ATASCADERO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Atascadero on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the Del Rio Road offramp.

CHP reported that a 2007 Lexus with four occupants was traveling toward Del Rio Road on the US 101 freeway when it suddenly swerved towards the right shoulder.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Grant Cosko, turned the steering wheel of the Lexus quickly to the left in an effort to bring the car back into the lanes.

Unfortunately, this move caused the vehicle to make a hard left turn as it continued traveling outside the lanes. CHP determined the Lexus eventually overturned on the dirt and grass embankment, rolling over multiple times, before coming to rest on its roof in the dirt.

CHP said the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames within minutes of the crash. The driver and three passengers were able to escape the vehicle before it caught on fire thanks to the help of multiple bystanders.

The flames quickly spread to nearby brush. Atascadero police and firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Cosko and two of his passengers, 20-year-olds Adam Joss and Carter Norton, all sustained minor to moderate injuries, according to CHP.

Sadly, the third passenger, 20-year-old Kyle Leventhal, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 and the Del Rio offramp were temporarily closed by CHP.

At about 3:54 p.m., the #1 lane of Hwy 101 was reopened.

At 4:22 p.m., CHP announced the freeway was fully reopened.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. At this time, they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.