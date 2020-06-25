2 injured after vehicle crashes into motorcycle on US 101 near Donovan Road in Santa Maria

Traffic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police, AMR and California Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle down in the southbound lanes of the US 101 freeway near the Donovan Road offramp.

Two people sustained moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital. CHP said the two were conscious when emergency personnel responded.

Multiple vehicles reportedly pulled over on the freeway to assist the injured motorcyclists while waiting for emergency personnel to respond.

The Donovan offramp was temporarily closed around 10:05 p.m.

The CHP Incident Information Page has classified the crash as a hit and run. Officers are investigating the incident.

They said the vehicle that hit the motorcycle should be noticeable with fender damage and missing parts due to the crash.