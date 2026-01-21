Keep CALM and Join Teen Council: 2 Teens Launch Mental Health Outreach Group

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—“How can we engage teens? They're the next generation of our community. Like, how do we start them early in understanding mental health needs, getting involved?” asked Calm Development Director Ashlyn McCague.



It’s a question that was answered by 2 high school students with a lot of heart.



Kennedy is a Junior at San Marcos High School and a Teen Ambassador for Calm, a non profit that aims to build resilient communities throughout the county by addressing and preventing childhood trauma.



“After years of growing up in very traumatic situations—poverty, inaccess, moving all the time—Calm gave me a space to learn what it meant to be okay,” said Kennedy.



And now the 16 year old is getting her peers involved with the organization she credits with changing her life.



She and her friend Julia created the Calm Teen Council.



It’s a year long leadership opportunity for 9th to 12th grade students who are passionate about mental health, trauma prevention, and peer advocacy.



“I think it's so important to teach in high school—kind of get away from this feeling of volunteering and move it towards servant leadership, which means being selfless. And being a leader is a position of power, yes, but it's not meant for you. It's meant for your community, and it's meant for change,” said Kennedy.



Members will work directly with Calm staff to design and lead youth-focused initiatives, gain training in trauma informed leadership, and create change where it matters most— in schools and families.



“When you invest in your future generations— Like these are third, fourth, fifth graders we're talking about. These are babies and family care coordination units—You're investing in the well-being of your community presently, but also in the future when you break these cycles and Calm helped me break a cycle. And that’s all I can hope to give back. It’s my passion.”



Applications will be accepted through the end of January.

