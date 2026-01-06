Firefighters knock down Apartment fire in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.- (KEYT) Santa Barbara County and City firefighters responded to an apartment fire overnight.

The fire happened on the 160 block of North Kellogg Avenue in Goleta, on the second story of a two bedroom apartment.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire without it spreading, and knocked it down around 12:52 AM.

The fire displaced one resident and a dog. They say they did not hear a smoke alarm but were alerted by the sound of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.