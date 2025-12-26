Skip to Content
Top Stories

Crews battling commercial structure fire in Templeton

By
New
Published 7:26 am

TEMPLETON, Calif.- (KEYT) Fire Crews are currently on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Templeton.

The fire broke out at 5AM this morning on Vaquero Road in Templeton.

The building involved was a barn filled with hay. There were also six pigs and a horse, who all perished in the fire.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate.

SLO County Firefighters are working with Atascadero, Templeton and Paso Robles fire departments to battle the fire.

We will bring you the latest as it comes in.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
structure fire
templeton

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.