Crews battling commercial structure fire in Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif.- (KEYT) Fire Crews are currently on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Templeton.

The fire broke out at 5AM this morning on Vaquero Road in Templeton.

The building involved was a barn filled with hay. There were also six pigs and a horse, who all perished in the fire.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate.

SLO County Firefighters are working with Atascadero, Templeton and Paso Robles fire departments to battle the fire.

