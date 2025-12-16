Local Mom Talks Mental Health and Substance Abuse Following Murder of Rob Reiner

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — From films like “The Princess Bride” to “When Harry Met Sally,” Rob Reiner has left a lasting impact in cinema and locals like Kim Sarrami.



“I was in high school when 'Harry met Sally' came out, and I remember just loving the love story and the sweetness of it,” said Sarrami.



Now, many are left grieving the loss of an icon and activist, reflecting on whether this could have been prevented.



“I am sad for his family and I hope my family, like I said, can talk about situations like that and be able to overcome hardships that will be similar, maybe greater, there's a lot of hardship. There's a lot of pain in life as we get older, but the greatest tool is to know that you have the ability to begin again,” said Sarrami.



Though it’s unclear what led to the stabbing, many speculate it could tie to their son Nick Reiner's mental health or substance abuse.



According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about 1-in-5 adults experience mental illness in a year.



Research shows a small percentage of overall violence is linked to severe mental illness, but the risk significantly increases when combined with substance abuse.



“I had someone in our family that committed suicide, so I feel like that's always a fear for me,” said Sarrami.



Kim Sarrami is navigating motherhood in a way that makes mental health a priority for her kids.



“Kids are multi-dimensional, they need more than one thing. They do need financial comfort, security, safety. I really understand that. But they also need presence. They need those parents to show that they love them in a different way other than providing for them,” said Sarrami.



Sarrami says a greater effort needs to be placed on de-stigmatizing mental health and addiction, adding that she’s breaking the cycle of silence prevalent in her upbringing.



“I'm trying my best as a mom and just for myself to be honest and transparent and communicate things that I see. The more my kids know about it, more aware of their own emotions and what they're dealing with, the healthier I feel like they'll be,” said Sarrami.

If you or your loved one are dealing with a mental health crisis, help is available 24/7 by dialing 9-8-8.